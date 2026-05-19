Feeling exhausted but your brain refuses to fall asleep? Life coach shares breathing techniques to relax mental loops

In today’s fast-paced world, stress and overstimulation have become a part of everyday life, making it increasingly difficult for people to truly unwind at night. When the mind is constantly occupied with solving problems, processing information and worrying about responsibilities, it often struggles to switch off even when the body is physically exhausted. Many people experience this common but frustrating cycle that experts say can be managed with simple lifestyle practices and mindful relaxation techniques. Mindful breathing techniques can help you sleep better. (Unsplash)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Taarika Dave – holistic life coach and yoga expert at Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems (LCHHS) – highlighted how many people today end their days feeling “tired and wired”, as she describes it. It is a state where the body feels completely exhausted, yet the mind refuses to slow down or switch off.

Why does this happen? Describing the condition, the lifestyle coach explains, “Think of your mind like a browser with multiple tabs: work, health, relationships, finances, responsibilities, news, and lingering worries. From the moment we wake up, we are constantly processing information, making decisions, and reacting to stimuli. Even when the day ends, these ‘tabs’ don’t automatically close.”

Even after the day ends, the mind often remains caught in an endless loop of thoughts, tasks and stimulation, making it difficult to truly switch off. Adding to this, Taarika highlights that constant exposure to screens keeps tricking the brain into staying alert, even at night, when darkness is naturally meant to signal the body and mind to slow down and prepare for rest.

The lifestyle coach explains, “Biologically, we are designed to follow a natural rhythm, the circadian rhythm where darkness signals the brain to slow down. But modern life disrupts this completely. Artificial lighting, screens, and late-night scrolling trick the brain into staying alert.”

“Even if it’s dark outside, our phones and laptops convince the brain that it’s still daytime. So, the system keeps running. Add to that the habit of taking devices into bed, and the brain never gets a clear signal that the day is over. The result? Physical fatigue paired with mental hyperactivity,” she adds.