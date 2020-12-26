Farmers’ protest LIVE Updates: Centre adopting a callous and insensitive attitude towards farmers, says SAD

live-update

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 06:56 IST

It has been a month since farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana, began their protest march to the national capital seeking the removal of the three controversial farm laws passed by the central government in September. Till now, five rounds of talks have been held between farmer groups and Union ministers which remained inconclusive. On Friday, the protesters held a meet to discuss the Centre’s latest invitation for talks, with some of them indicating that they might resume dialogue in order to find a solution to the deadlock. Another meet of farmer groups will be held today where a formal decision will be taken on the invite for resumption of talks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government was open for talks and blamed opposition parties for misleading farmers against the three new laws for their political agenda. Releasing the next instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi added, “I bow to farmers. A majority of them have supported the laws. I will never allow farmers’ interests to be compromised at any cost.” The farmer groups however, hit out at the Prime Minister’s address and said he did not even once address those who have been protesting adding that the speech was a mix of fabricated and fake news.

The protesting farmers, who have been camping at several border points in Delhi and neighbouring states are seeking the removal of Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Centre has projected that the new laws will eliminate middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce across India. However, the farmers maintain that the laws would demolish the Minimum Support Price (MSP) policy and do away with the wholesale market system.

Follow latest updates here:

Centre adopting a callous and insensitive attitude towards farmers: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) targeted the Central government over the ongoing stir and accused it of adopting a “callous and insensitive attitude” towards farmers. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the government should hold talks on ways and means to repeal the three farm laws in a “sincere manner.