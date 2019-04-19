‘Felt let down’: Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena after leaving Congress

Former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday formally joined the Shiv Sena. She announced this at a press conference held at Matoshree in Mumbai with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Before announcing her entry into the Maharashtra-based party, she said that she wanted to connect to her roots.

“During my political career, I had gone astray and had forgotten what I wanted to do. I want to address the issues related to women, the youth of the country and their aspirations,” she said.

She said that she knew there would be a lot of questions regarding her leaving the Congress after 10 years in the party and joining the Shiv Sena, she said that it was a well thought out decision.

“I used to be trolled on social media for what I used to tweet. I took Mumbai’s bindaas culture and let the people troll me,” she said.

“I know I will be held accountable for my past statements and my views and that how I came to this conclusion but I would like to say that I have taken this decision to join the Shiv Sena after a lot of thought,” she said, saying that it was the perfect platform for her to raise issues about women.

“If I don’t talk about my self respect, or women’s self-respect, how will I enable women to join politics,” she said.

Referring to last year’s incident in Mathura where some Congress leaders had “misbehaved” with her at a press conference, she said, “I felt let down when those people were reinstated after being suspended.”

As far as her work with the Shiv Sena is concerned, she said that anyone who comes to Mumbai or Maharashtra is automatically connected with the party and that she would work hard to disseminate the message of her new party and would go anywhere in the country if needed.

“I know what is my responsibility and towards which issues. I will go wherever I can strengthen the party, not just in Mumbai but in the entire country. I will disseminate the party’s issues across the country,” she said.

“I come with no acrimony, no misgivings, just my aspirations and what I espouse, I need to take it to the next level,” she said.

Answering a question as to whether she had resigned from the Congress because she hadn’t been given a ticket from her home town Mathura, she clarified that she had not asked for a ticket from there.

Early on Friday, Priyanka exited the Congress’s WhatsApp groups with a simple “thank you” message.

“I wanted to thank you whole heartedly for all the love, support and encouragement I have got from you. With a heavy heart, I must announce, that I have chosen to move on but that in no way means that I don’t hope to stay in touch with all of you,” read her message.

She also thanked her communication department colleagues, saying, “A special thanks to the communication department- Girish ji, Binesh ji, Abhishek ji, Sanjeev ji, Vineet ji, Abhay ji, Radhika, Rachit, Mohammed, Manoj ji, Rohan, Shailendra ji. Thank you to Pranav Jha who was not just a colleague but my sounding board, friend and guide,” the message further read.

“To the best boss ever, Randeep Singh Surjewala ji for giving me the wings to fly, for having total faith in me and standing by me,” she wrote.

She signed off by saying, “Wish you guys all the very best, this is where I get off! PS: also I have thought over this very thoroughly :) (sic).”

Immediately after that she posted her resignation letter that she had sent to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Chaturvedi then took to twitter to post her resignation letter to party president Rahul Gandhi, which she said she written with “a heavy heart”. She wrote that she joined the party via the Youth Congress a decade ago and has since served in various platforms in different capacities.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days. I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey,” she wrote in her tweet.

In her resignation, which she said she had written with a “heavy heart”, she thanked the party for giving her “various platforms to learn and grow in political/public space”, she said she had taken forward the party’s vision and message.

She further wrote that she had represented the party at various forums “when it was at its lowest ebb”.

“I don’t even have to remind you of having faced personal threats, slander and abuse and so have my family members including my kids in the course of my service to the party,” she said, adding, “I have not asked, sought rewards or returns for myself in the hop ethat party and its leadership will take care of my aspirations.”

Referring to the Congress’s call to action for safety, dignity, empowerment of women, she wrote in her letter, that “the same is not not reflected in the action of some of the members of the party. A serious incident and mibehaviour against me by certain party members while I was on official duty for the party has been ignored under the guise of all hands needed for elections. This indignity to me has been the final factor to convince me to move on and focus on other things outside INC.”

