 'Agreed to alliance as BJP's way of treating allies has changed': Uddhav Thackeray
‘Agreed to alliance as BJP’s way of treating allies has changed’: Uddhav Thackeray

On Monday, Shiv Sena and BJP, the sparring ruling allies, announced that they would contest the coming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections together.

Updated: Feb 20, 2019 08:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray,Uddhav Thackeray,Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and BJP national president Amit Shah Greet each other and Maharastra Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference of Shiv Sena and BJP to announce alliance for upcoming 2019 elections at Worli on Monday in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 18, 2019. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said Tuesday evening that he decided to join hands with the BJP because of the saffron party’s changed way of dealing with its allies.

Thackeray was speaking to Sena workers at his residence in Mumbai.

On Monday, Shiv Sena and BJP, the sparring ruling allies, announced that they would contest the coming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections together.

“I experienced the change in the way they treat people, hence I decided to join hands with the BJP,” Thackeray said.

Also Read | Saffron allies see red, barbs fly day after polls deal

He also reiterated that the BJP’s proposal that chief minister will be from the party which will send more MLAs to the Assembly was not acceptable to the Sena.

“I want to see a Sena chief minister and I will work for it,” he said.

“I have already won in the treaty, now we should win the real battle of election,” Thackeray said.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 08:19 IST

