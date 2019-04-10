Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AIDWA manifesto bats for women’s equality, safety

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) released its election manifesto - ‘Women’s Charter of Demands (2019)’ for the 17th general elections at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The manifesto focuses on women issues and their equality in society. It also aims towards a democratic and secular government to strengthen women’s struggle for equality and freedom.

State president of AIDWA, Madhu Garg said that this manifesto would be sent to all political parties with a request letter to make it part of their election manifesto. “AIDWA believes that the status of women has declined miserably in every field in past five years. Our manifesto carefully analyses the failures of the current government in schemes like ‘Nirbhaya Fund’, ‘Ujjwala Yojna’, ‘MNREGA’ ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and ‘Swacch Bharat Mission’ specially meant for women,” she said.

Seema Rana, the joint secretary of the association said, “Women voters should vote for a party that solves women issues. There have been significant rise in cases of rape and domestic violence against women. In 2016, over 3.39 lakh cases of domestic violence have been registered which in itself is a rise of over 30,000 as compared to the previous year.”

The manifesto also include other demands like political reservation for women, food security and price rise, employment and wages, social development, land, water and natural resources, resource mobilisation and budgetary allocation, protection of civil rights and violence against women and legal issues.

Suman Singh, the president of Lucknow chapter of AIDWA, said, “Our objective is to make women stronger as an individual. We want women to ask questions. We are not an NGO and we don’t take funds from anyone and this is why we openly criticise the wrong policies of the government without any fear.”

AIDWA has its centre in New Delhi and its branches in 22 states in India. This manifesto was made and prepared in New Delhi. “We will distribute the pamphlets of the manifesto door to door in Lucknow and make sure that every woman is aware of her rights,” she said. Sudeeti Chaturvedi

