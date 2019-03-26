Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Can make 10 Singapores in Delhi if Centre gives money, says Arvind Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party can create infrastructure equivalent to “10 Singapores” in Delhi if only the Centre spend around Rs 40-50 crore on Delhi from “Rs1,50,000 crore it collects as tax from the residents of the city”.

“You take away Rs1,50,000 crore from Delhi residents (as tax). Let’s consider that the rest of the country is poor too and money should be spent on other states as well. But at least spend Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore on Delhi. So many universities can be built, so many colleges can be built (with the money). We (AAP) will make 10 Singapores in Delhi,” Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, said while addressing a public gathering in East Delhi’s Patparganj area on Monday evening.

In his speech, Kejriwal often pointed out instances of tussle between his government and the Centre over the last four years. He said, “Teach them (the BJP government) a lesson this time. Do not vote for them, else they will be stopping files for another five years.”

While addressing the gathering, Kejriwal largely focussed on full statehood for Delhi, the primary poll plank of the party for the upcoming general elections, and connected the idea with health-care, education, and infrastructure. He claimed that his party has ensured improvement in most areas since it was voted to power in 2015, but there are certain fields where, in order to perform, Delhi would need full statehood. They included law and order, housing issues and reservation in schools and colleges.

If voted to power, Kejriwal promised, his party will ensure within 24 hours that all contractual sanitation jobs are made permanent. He said, within two years, his party can set up colleges and universities adequate enough to accommodate even students who graduate school with 60% in the best of facilities. He also asked for 10 years to provide houses to every voter in Delhi who currently does not possess one – in easy and reasonable instalment payments.

First Published: Mar 26, 2019 08:34 IST