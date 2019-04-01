Lok Sabha elections 2019: Chidambaram predicts fall of AIADMK after polls

Former Finance Minister and Congress party leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in Tamil Nadu will not complete its full term if the BJP government is removed at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

Chidambaram told a Tamil news channel that the AIADMK led by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam is not the same party which was founded by MG Ramachandran and later led by its long-term general secretary J Jayalalithaa.

“AIADMK has lost all its glory now. The AIADMK government is continuing only because of the BJP government’s support. Once the BJP is defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, subsequently, the AIADMK government will be removed,” the former finance minister said in the interview.

The Congress leader did not mention how the AIADMK government would be removed.

He also said that AIADMK’s allies, actor Vijayakant’s Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) and Ramadoss’s Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have lost their popularity in the state.

“Both the PMK and DMDK have weakened now. The AIADMK has miscalculated by aligning with PMK and DMDK believing it will bring them success,” he added.

The AIADMK which is also facing bypolls in 18 Assembly constituencies, rubbished Chidambaram’s comments and said that the party is confident of completing a full term.

“We are running the government on the same lines as how our leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa ran it. So, opposition parties are day-dreaming about removing our government. AIADMK–BJP alliance will sweep all the 39 seats in TN and the lone seat in Puducherry,” TN fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told the media.

The AIADMK won 37 of the Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014 while the BJP and the PMK won one each.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 19:57 IST