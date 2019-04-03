Lok Sabha Elections 2019: FIR against SP’s Azam Khan hours after he files nomination papers from Rampur

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was booked for giving inflammatory speeches against Rampur district administrative officials, hours after his filed his nomination papers as the SP-BSP alliance candidate from Rampur Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of local Congress leader Faizal Lala Khan. In his complaint, Faizal Lala has accused the SP leader of giving inflammatory speeches against the DM, the ADM, the SDM and the city magistrate of Rampur on March 29.

“Azam Khan was booked under relevant sections of the IPC for giving statements conducing public mischief,” said SP, Rampur, Shiv Hari Meena. The FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station and a police team was investigating the matter, he added.

Earlier, Khan, a former SP minister, reached the Collectorate at around 3 pm to file his papers. Khan was accompanied by his son and MLA from Swar assembly seat Abdullah Azam, local party leaders and a group of supporters when he left his residence for the Collectorate.

“My nomination is not just for the alliance. It is also for the people of the district who are tired of the BJP rule and are looking for a change,” Khan told his supporters. The nomination papers will be scrutinized on Friday. Polling in Rampur will be held in the third phase on April 23.

Khan, a nine-time sitting MLA from Rampur, has been on constant conflict with the local district administration. He was recently issued a show cause notice for cancellation of three weapon licences in his name. Azam had termed the notice politically motivated.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 09:58 IST