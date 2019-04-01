Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘For every bullet, we will reply with cannon balls’, Amit Shah warns Pakistan

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday told an election rally in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would give a befitting reply to Pakistan whenever there is an attack and underlined an earlier statement that only Modi can keep the country secure.

“BJP’s principles are very clear- if bullet comes from the other side, then we would fire away cannonballs. Int ka jawab patthar se denge (we would reply bricks with rocks),” said Shah. Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency and three others - Kalahandi, Koraput and Berhampur – will go to polls on April 11.

Shah said when 40 CRPF troopers were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on February 14, everyone was thinking what would happen.

“But this time there was no Congress government or Mauni baba Manmohan Singh government. During Manmohan Singh regime, Aalia, Malia and Jamalia could enter India and chop off the heads of our jawans. There were no murmurs of protest then. But Narendra Modi in just 12 days of the attack carried out an airstrike and neutralised the terrorists by raiding their camps,” he said.

Shah said there was huge excitement in the country due this step of Modi and opposition parties are baffled.

“Look at Rahul baba’s face. It has turned ashen. He did not like it. His guru Sam Pitroda said we should talk to them. Rahul baba, please keep your policies with you,” he said. Then turning to the crowd, Shah asked if India should talk to terrorists if they fire at us or bomb them away.

In a clear attempt to sympathise with the Bengali Hindu refugees of Nabarangpur, Shah said that once the BJP government returns to power, it will pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which had lapsed in February after failing to make it to the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress, Biju Janata Dal and Trinamul Congress had opposed the Bill which had been passed in the Lok Sabha.

“I want to tell all of them, stop with all the might you have but in May we will form the government and pass the Bill. The Bill would make the give the refugees an opportunity to be citizens of India,” he said.

In an earlier meeting in Paralakhemundi assembly constituency, Shah launched a scathing attack on Naveen Patnaik saying it was unfortunate for the people of Odisha that the chief minister cannot speak Odia without a script even after ruling the state for 19 years.

Shah said that a culture of corruption and commission has become so normal that Patnaik has not even spared Mahaprabhu’s Ratna Bhandar in a reference to the missing of the keys of the treasuries of the Jagannath temple last year. “Naveen babu this is not just a money matter for us, it is the loot of Odisha’s Lakshmi, Odisha’s pride.”

Reiterating a jibe that the Patnaik government was a “gutted transformer”, Shah said it has to be tossed aside for a new one.

“You gave Congress a chance to rule Odisha and last 19 years to BJD. I urge the people of Odisha not to repeat the mistake by voting BJD to power again. Give BJP a chance. If voted to power, the party will make Odisha the number one State in five years, Take a pledge to remove the Naveen Patnaik Government from Odisha,” the BJP chief said.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 21:03 IST