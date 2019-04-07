Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Maoist stronghold Bastar, land rights not nationalism is poll issue

In the heart of Maoist stronghold of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, nationalism is not a vote catcher.

Tribals like Bheema Mandavi (35), claim that their right over land is the main poll issue.

Steeped in backwardness, this is a region where mobile connectivity is poor and only a few households (near the highways) have television sets. Here, the writ of Maoists run large and political parties, mainly Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, are known by their election symbols and not leaders.

Mandavi, whose village Pollampalli is deep inside Sukma is about 450 kms from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, says getting land ownership is the main issue for them. “Political leaders only visit us during elections. They don’t matter. For us, our land is most important,” he said as he rode his bicycle towards the weekly market. “We will vote for those who ensure that nobody takes our land. Nationalism cannot get votes here”.

Polling in Bastar constituency, which has 1.37 million voters, has always been low.

In 2014, it was only 59% as against the state average of about 69.5 % and in 2009 it was 47 % as against state average of 55%. District officials say the reason is poll boycott calls given by Maoists.

“On Friday, a big meeting took place near Chintalnaar where they threatened tribals not to vote or face the consequences,” said another tribal Poyam, who uses only his first name, adding that only living close to secured highways vote.

Kichhu Rama, a constable of the Chhattisgarh police, who came home to visit his ailing uncle at Pollampalli village, said political awareness in the region may be low but people are aware about their land rights. “As soon as the Supreme Court order on evicting tribal from forests came, pamphlets were distributed and several protests rallies were also held. The protests ended only after chief minister (Bhupesh Bhagel) promised that no evictions will take place,” Rama said, agreeing with Mandavi that nationalism is not a major issue in the tribal belt.

On February 28, the Supreme Court put on hold its own February 13 order for the eviction of one million tribals and others who allegedly encroached on forest lands across 17 states.

The BJP has won the Bastar Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for scheduled tribes, since 1998. Before that, the Congress had been winning from Bastar. The political scene may be different this time around after the Congress won the assembly elections with two-thirds majority and swept the tribal areas of Bastar.

“Tribals consider the (Congress) government to be pro-tribal,” said Dinesh Gupta, a young grocery shop owner in Dornapal Bazaar. “It has given back land of tribals acquired by the previous BJP government and has started giving ownership of the land under Forest Rights Act. Those living in small towns (about one-fourth of voters) are mostly with BJP.”

Sicche Deva, a resident of Bodli village in Dantewada, says that PM Modi deserves another chance. “He has given me gas, home loan of Rs 1.75 lakh and bicycle. I will vote for Modi,” said Deva, adding that many poor tribals have benefitted from the Central government schemes. “I don’t know the candidate but I will vote for ‘phool’ (BJP).

Satyajeet Halder, a resident of Bastar, however, countered saying that though everyone knows Modi but the Congress’s candidate Deepak Baij is more popular than BJP’s Baidu Ram Kashyap. “The sitting MP Dinesh Kashyap never visited after he won,” he said.

Kawasi Lakhma, a Chhattisgarh minister and head of the Congress campaign committee, said: “People are eager to vote for Congress as the government has done in just three months what was never done before. From loan waiver to returning of tribal land we have given everything to the tribals and the people of Bastar.”

The BJP believes that Modi wave will help the party retain Bastar. “What our government has done in Centre is visible in each and every village of Bastar. We believe that the people of Bastar will not fall in the trap of visionless Congress party,” said Kedar Kashyap, in-charge of Bastar Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP.

The BJP replaced his brother Dinesh Kashyap, sitting MP from Bastar, and gave ticket to Baidu Ram Kashyap.

“The rural voters are traditional Congress voters since 60’s. BJP has successfully managed to hold its grip in urban areas and some part of rural areas also. Despite its traditional vote bank, Congress has been unable to win Bastar seat since 1991. In 1996, Mahendra Karma won as independent candidate and after that BJP won five times. This time the situation is different as Congress has formed government in the State and infighting in the party is almost negligible,” said Jai Prakash Jha, a Bastar-based political commentator.

Chhattisgarh is going to vote in three phases -- April 11, April 18, April 23. Bastar will vote in first phase. A total of eight candidates are in the fray. There are 662324 male voters and 715575 female voters in Bastar constituency. There are total 41 transgenders in Bastar constituency.

