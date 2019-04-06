Lok Sabha elections 2019: Leader of BJP’s ally arrested for attack on Congress candidate in Assam

A member of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) from the Sanmalita Gana Sakti (SGS), which rules the council in an alliance with the BJP, was among those arrested in connection with an attack on Anil Borgohain, the Congress’ Lok Sabha elections candidate for Lakhimpur constituency in Assam, police said on Saturday.

It is one of the five constituencies in the state which will go to polls on April 11.

“Kanak Doley is among the ten persons arrested based on complaint by the Congress members in relation to clashes on Friday,” said Shwetank Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji. SGS is supporting the BJP’s candidate and sitting MP Pradan Baruah. Doley was re-elected as a member of the MAC in the recent election in January.

According to the Police, the complaint alleged that members of the BJP and SGS attacked a public meeting of Anil Borgohain, in a village in Dhemaji district and again targeted his car as he made his way to the district headquarters.

Dhemaji comes under Lakhimpur constituency.

“They hurled stone which broke the glass of the car. Borgohain was hit by a shard,” said Mishra adding three FIRs were filed.

Debabrata Saikia, the Congress Legislative Party leader said “the administration should ensure free and fair polls.”

“We will take action. The investigations are on,” said MC Sahu, Chief Electoral Officer, Assam.

The BJP has rubbished allegations of its members being involved on any violence. “Have you ever heard BJP members attacking anyone? It is rubbish. The Congress is losing the polls and that is why making such claims,” said Rupam Goswami, spokesperson the BJP’s Assam unit.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 18:53 IST