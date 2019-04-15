Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Mayawati hits out at poll panel for 48-hour campaign ban, alleges hidden agenda behind decision

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati address a news conference. The address comes hours after the Election Commission of India put a 48-hour ban on the leader for violating of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Mayawati’s BSP is contesting the Lok Sabha election in alliance with the SP and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in all seven phases of the currently underway election exercise.

8.55 pm IST Will pay it back with interest, if we formed govt: Mayawati “If we get a chance of forming the government at the Centre then we will pay it back with interest,” said the Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati.





8.50 pm IST EC do not have courage to act against PM: Mayawati The Election Commission is not able to gather courage to act against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been asking votes in the name of martyrs: Mayawati





8.45 pm IST Mayawati declines allegations made by EC “I do not think I had violated the code of conduct. I had not made an appeal against candidates from two communities. Rather, I had made an appeal to voters in context to two candidates of same community and had asked the voters not to let the votes be divided,” said Mayawati





8.40 pm IST BSP chief accuses UP CM for dividing society on basis of religion BSP head Mayawati accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for dividing society on the basis of religion. ‘The chief minister has been trying to divide society through ‘Bajrang Bali’ and ‘Ali’ and I say we want Ali and Bajrang Bali.





8.36 pm IST BSP head appeal masses to turn up in her support Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati reached out to people and appealed them to turn up in large number than earlier expected.





8.32 pm IST Black Day in EC’s history: Mayawati The day will be remembered as a ‘black day,’ says Mayawati





8.28 pm IST Order barred me from appealing to voters to vote for alliance: BSP chief The order could have been implemented a day after the end of the 2nd phase’s campaign day. The order has prevented me from making an appeal to voters to vote for the alliance: Mayawati





8.24 pm IST Mayawati calls ECI order ‘unconstitutional’ The leader calls the Election Commission’s order unconstitutional and cruel, as they did not allow her to give an explanation or shared the copy of the CD.





8.19 pm IST BSP chief hits out at ECI for 48-hour ban Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati hits out at poll panel for 48-hour campaign ban, alleges hidden agenda behind decision.





8.15 pm IST Show-cause notice didn’t accuse me of provocative speech: Mayawati In the show cause notice the EC did not accuse me of delivering a provocative speech.Instead it only cited allegation of seeking vote of a particular community, says BSP supremo Mayawati



