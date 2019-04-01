Lok Sabha elections 2019 live updates: PM Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to address poll rallies in Telangana

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, which are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from April 1, poll campaigns across the country have gathered heat.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Telangana Monday.

Modi, who launched his campaign in the state on Friday, would address a public meeting at the LB Stadium Monday evening in support of the candidates of the BJP, which is contesting the 17 Lok Sabha seats on its own.

Gandhi will be on a whirlwind visit to the state Monday, addressing three election rallies at Zaheerabad, Wanaparthi and Huzurnagar.

With just ten days left for polling, BJP president Amit Shah and party’s other top leaders, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari, are also expected to campaign for the party nominees in coming days, state BJP spokeserson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI Sunday.

Follow live updates here:

9:40 am IST PM Modi to address public meeting Maharashtra Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Wardha Monday to campaign for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidates in Vidarbha region. All the 10 candidates of the BJP-Sena alliance will be present at the meeting, BJP sources said. The candidates include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur) and Hansraj Ahir (Chandrapur), Krupal Tumane (Ramtek), Ramdas Tadas (Wardha), Ashok Nete (Gadchiroli), Bhavana Gawali (Yavatmal-Washim), Anand Adsul (Amravati), Sanjay Dhotre (Akola), Sunil Mendhe (Bhandara-Gondia) and Pratap Jadhao (Buldhana). Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the meeting.



