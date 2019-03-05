Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Over 90,000 voters added to the voters’ list in Ara constituency

Over 90,000 new voters will exercise their votes in the Ara Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The state election commission has added 93,825 new voters to the list of voters in the constituency. Out of the 93,825 new voters, 47,674 are female voters and 46,151 are male voters.

The addition of over 90,000 first-time voters takes the total number of voters in the constituency to 20,54,163. Out of this, over 11 lakh are male overs and a little over 9 lakh are female voters. The maximum number of first-time female voters has increased in Tarari state assembly constituency, compared to other constituencies of Bhojpur district.4,666 first-time female voters in Tarari will cast their vote this time. 153 transgender voters are also listed among eligible voters in the constituency.

In the last state assembly election, the number of voters in the constituency was 19,60,338.The Bhojpur district comprises seven state assembly constituencies, Ara, Agiaon, Barhara, Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur and Sandesh. Nivedita Sinha, deputy election officer of Bhojpur said that the administration will include every valid and eligible voter in the list. Raj Kumar Singh of the BJP won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Ara, defeating RJD’s Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha by a margin of 1.35 lakh votes.

