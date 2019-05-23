Lok Sabha election result 2019 | ‘Looking forward to working with PM’: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for the “historic” win of the NDA in the Lok Sabha election.

Modi led the Bharatiya Janata Party towards what is certain to be a spectacular victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country.

“I congratulate Sh Narendra Modi for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal has been a vocal critic of Modi and has lashed out at him on several occasions during the election campaign, accusing him of indulging in politics of hatred.

The BJP is also set for an astounding victory in Delhi, where it is leading in all the seven seats.

First Published: May 23, 2019 19:29 IST