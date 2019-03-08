Mulayam Singh, Dimple in first Samajwadi Party list of Lok Sabha candidates

On the occasion of International women’s day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced the nomination of three women as candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha seats.

Akhilesh made this announcement with a photograph that he put out on Twitter.

“On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay the Samajwadi Party reaffirms it’s commitment to equality for all and is proud to announce some of its women candidates for the #2019Election. #HappyWomensDay,” Akhilesh wrote putting out the photograph.

Among the three women are his wife Dimple Yadav, who will contest the elections from her current seat Kannauj, Purvi Verma who will contest from Kheri and Usha Verma who will contest from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

Purvi Verma is the daughter of Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ravi Verma and will contest from Kheri while Usha Verma will contest from Hardoi.

Earlier today, the Samajwadi Party had released a list of six candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Among the list were the party patron Mulayam Singh who will contest from Mainpuri, a constituency that he has represented four times earlier.

The six candidate list included three general and three reserved seats.

Apart from Mulayam Singh, the remaining two general seats will be conteste dby Dharmendra Yadav who will contest from his traditional Badaun seat and Akshaya Yadav from his Firozabad seat.

In the reserved seats of Etawah, Robertsganj and Bahraich, Kamlesh Katheria, Bhailal Kol and Shabbir Balmiki will contest respectively.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 23:14 IST