102 new corona cases in UP, death toll rises to nine

lucknow

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:55 IST

The statewide tally of Covid-19 patients increased by 102 cases on Tuesday to 660 from 558 on Monday, even as the death toll in the state reached nine from five on Monday, according to the health department.

The four deaths on Tuesday were reported from Agra (two), Kanpur (one) and Moradabad (one). Earlier one death each was reported from Basti, Meerut, Varanasi, Bulandshahr and Agra

Addressing a press conference, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said the coronavirus (Covid-19) patients who died were old and suffered from co-morbidity -- more than one disease like diabetes, cancer, kidney, liver or heart ailment.

He said the health department has urged people to take adequate measures to protect ailing senior citizens.

In 75% of the cases, it has been observed that people infected with coronavirus remain asymptomatic and with time the infection goes. The people need to follow the Covid protocol issued by the health department that includes social distancing, covering of the face and cleaning the hands at regular intervals. These measures will protect senior citizens from getting infected with the virus. The people should take proper food to strengthen their immunity, he said.

Recently the health department had released data showing that the ratio of youths and middle aged people infected with coronavirus was higher than elderly people.

According to the data, 44% of the positive patients were of the age group of 21-40 years and 27% of positive cases were of people in the age group of 41-60 years.

Only 13% of the patients were above 60 years and 16% were in the age group of zero to 20 years. However, latest data shows that death ratio is higher among old people.

Prasad said intensive screening in the hotspots and increase in sample testing has led to increase in the number of the positive cases in the state. On Monday, a record 2,634 samples were tested. A total of 16,000 samples have been tested since the start of cases in UP, he said.

The state government is increasing testing facilities and on Tuesday, testing started in National Institute of Biologicals, Noida and NIV centre in BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur.

He said due to effective implementation of the lockdown, the spread of coronavirus has been effectively checked. A 3-km area around the spot where positive cases have been reported is declared containment zone and another 2-km area is declared as buffer zone, he said.

People residing in these zone are sent to quarantine facilities if any symptom is detected. At present 9,274 people having symptoms have been put in quarantine facilities and their samples will be sent for tests. The infected people will be shifted to isolation wards.

The 71,917 people who arrived from foreign countries have also been put in quarantine, he said.

The migrants workers, who leave for home after completing 14 days in quarantine, will be kept in home quarantine for another 14 days.

The 78 Level One hospitals, 70 Level Two hospitals and six Level Three hospitals set up by the health department have become functional, Prasad said.

DISTRICT-WISE CASES

Agra (143), Lucknow (44), Ghaziabad (27), Noida (84), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (10), Pilibhit (2), Moradabad (19), Shamli (22), Jaunpur (4), Bagpat (14), Meerut (61), Bareilly (6), Bulandshahr (11), Basti (14), Hapur (9), Ghazipur (5), Azamgarh (6), Firozabad (19), Hardoi (2), Pratapgarh (6), Saharanpur (53), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (3), Maharajganj (6), Hathras (4), Mirzapur (2), Rae Bareli (2), Aurriya (5), Barabanki (1), Kaushambi (2), Bijnor (9), Sitapur (10), Prayagraj (3), Mathura (4), Badaun (2), Rampur (6), Muzaffarnagar (5), Amroha (9), Bhadoi (1), Kasganj (3), Etawah (1), Sambhal (6) and Varanasi (9).