15 IPS officers shifted, Kanpur, Ayodhya get new police chiefs

lucknow

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:40 IST

The state government on Saturday night shifted 15 IPS officers, including district police chiefs of Kanpur, Ayodhya, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jalaun and Jhansi. The list includes two deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officers who were posted as district chiefs of Ayodhya and Kanpur Nagar.

According to a press statement from the state government, 2004 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Preetender Singh, who was posted as DIG Aligarh range, has been transferred to the post of DIG /senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kanpur Nagar in place of Dinesh Kumar P.

Deepak Kumar, a 2005-batch IPS officer who was posted as DIG Chitrakoot Dham range, has been made the new SSP Ayodhya in place of Ashish Tewari.

Kumar has been replaced by inspector general (IG) rank officer K Satya Narain, who had recently returned from central deputation. Dinesh Kumar P has replaced D Pradeep Kumar as SSP, Jhansi. Similarly, 1997-batch IPS officer Deepak Ratan has replaced Preetender Singh as the new IG, Aligarh range.

A 2010-batch IPS officer Satyendra Kumar, who was posted as SP Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Lucknow, has been given charge of SP Lakhimpur Kheri. Dinesh Singh, who was deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in Lucknow, has been shifted to the post of SP, Amethi. Yashveer Singh, who was commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), has been sent as SP Jalaun. D Pradeep Kumar-I has been posted as SP EOW, Varanasi, and Satish Kumar, who was SP, Jalaun, has been shifted to the post of commandant, SDRF, in Lucknow.

Khyati Garg, who was posted as SP Amethi, has been transferred as DCP in Lucknow. SP, Ayodhya, Ashish Tewari has been shifted as SP Railway Jhansi. SP, Kheri, Poonam has been posted as Commandant of 15th battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary, Agra. IG, PAC headquarters, Anil Rai has been sent as IG of Basti range.