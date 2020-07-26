e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 36 inmates of Etah jail infected with coronavirus: Report

36 inmates of Etah jail infected with coronavirus: Report

Jailor, Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, said that in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school here.

lucknow Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:13 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Etah
Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, “As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found Covid-19 positive.”
Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, “As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found Covid-19 positive.” (Arvind Yadav/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

As many as 36 inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said.

Jailor, Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, said that in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school here.

Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, “As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found Covid-19 positive.” Bhadauria said that an administrative officer and deputy jailor have been posted at the temporary jail.

“Instead of sending a person directly to the jail, they are being sent to the temporary jail, where they will be tested for Covid-19. If symptoms are found, then they will be first admitted to L1 hospital, and after they are cured of Covid-19, they will enter the jail,” he said.

tags
top news
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 3,260 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 3,260 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned, says Maharashtra home minister
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned, says Maharashtra home minister
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In