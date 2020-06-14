e-paper
499 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally in UP to 13,615; death toll rises to 399

The Covid-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 399 on Sunday with 14 fresh fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far climbed to 13,615 with 499 new instances of the infection.

lucknow Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:15 IST
Lucknow
Fourteen cases were reported in Gorakhpur, 13 in Hathras, 11 in Etawah and 10 each in Farrukhabad, Mathura and Firozabad.
Fourteen cases were reported in Gorakhpur, 13 in Hathras, 11 in Etawah and 10 each in Farrukhabad, Mathura and Firozabad.
         

The Covid-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 399 on Sunday with 14 fresh fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far climbed to 13,615 with 499 new instances of the infection.

Among the fatalities reported on Sunday, six were from Meerut, two each from Agra and Sambhal and one each from Bulandshahr, Azamgarh, Raebareli and Hardoi, said Joint Director and State Surveillance Officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Dr Vikasendu Agrawal.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases, 83 were registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 30 in Ghaziabad, 29 in Lucknow, 27 each in Meerut and Jaunpur, 23 in Bulandshahr, 18 in Kanpur Nagar, 17 in Aligarh and 15 each in Agra and Barabanki.

Fourteen cases were reported in Gorakhpur, 13 in Hathras, 11 in Etawah and 10 each in Farrukhabad, Mathura and Firozabad.

So far, 8,268 patients have been discharged from hospitals and the number of active cases stood at 4,948.

