Acid thrown on female home guard in Bareilly

A 48-year-old female home guard was severely injured after acid was thrown on her in Baradari area of Bareilly on Sunday, police said.

The home guard has accused her son-in-law for the attack. Police are suspecting family tussle behind the attack. The incident was also shared by former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in a post on a social media platform.

Commenting on the incident, SP City of Bareilly Abhinandan said, “Police have lodged an FIR under section 326(A) (Injuring with acid) of IPC against the home guard’s son in law Vijay.”

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 08:54 IST