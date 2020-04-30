Agra records above 400 cases in a month’s time

lucknow

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 00:24 IST

The Taj city has registered an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in about a month’s time. The city which had only 12 positive tested COVID-19 cases by March end, had reported 425 cases till Wednesday.

Of these 425, 11 patients admitted in isolation ward of the city hospital have died, officials said.

“The number of COVID-19 positive tested cases as on Wednesday is 425. We are in control as most of these cases are from hotspot areas already under our vigil and sealed from rest of city. Beside 13 more were discharged after getting well and in all 69 of those who tested positive have been cured and discharged from isolation wards,” said district magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh.

Agra is ranked 11th among most affected districts nationally.

Agra had five positive cases on March 2. Back then administration took it as challenge and adopted a proactive approach. It reached 1.96 lakh houses and all suspects were screened.

The numbers rose in March when 12 positive tested cases were reported but 8 were discharged.

However, the numbers increased sharply after the Tablighi Jamaat members were spotted. The positive contacts at a city hospital in April too contributed in a big way.

“The list of 425 positive cases at present includes doctors, health workers, cops, vegetable vendors, pregnant women, pharma dealers,” officials said.

The UP government has appointed Alok Kumar as nodal officer in Agra to look after measures taken to control the situation.