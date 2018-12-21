Agra school girl’s killing: Dreams of making it big reduced to ashes

The Agra school girl was just 500 metres away from her house when she was intercepted and set afire by two motorcycle-borne men on Tuesday afternoon, according to police officers familiar with the case.

She used to go to her school, which was about 1.5km away from her house, on a bicycle.

According to her family and friends, she was a bright student who wanted to make it big in life.

Locals said two men wearing helmets poured some inflammable liquid on the girl’s head and set her afire using a lighter. The girl rolled on the ground to save herself but fell in a roadside ditch.

Mukesh Kumar, driver of a school bus (not from the girl’s school), who was returning after dropping children saw the flames and rushed to the girl’s rescue.

Finding the girl engulfed in flames, he took out the fire extinguisher from his bus but it did not work.

He returned for another extinguisher and succeeded in dousing the fire but by then she had sustained 70 per cent burns. Her bicycle and schoolbag were completely gutted.

“Motorcycle walon ne mujhe jalaya hai,” (I was burnt by motor-cycle-borne men)” was all that the girl could tell the villagers who gathered at the spot.

The girl’s family rushed her to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra.

However, her condition continued to deteriorate after which the doctors referred her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

A GOOD STUDENT

The victim girl was second among five siblings – three girls and two boys.

According to her family members, she was good at studies and had opted for mathematics as her subject. She was popular in her class and had many friends, they said.

Her father is a labourer in a factory in Agra and her mother is a housewife.

One of her friends said she wanted to achieve big in life. “She was at ease with her friends and had a positive attitude towards life,” she added.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 09:10 IST