Schoolgirl set afire by bikers in Agra dies of burns in Safdarjung hospital

Two days after being set afire allegedly by two bike-borne men in Agra, a 15-year-old girl succumbed to burns at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Thursday, police said.

Superintendent of police (SP), Agra West (rural), Akhilesh Narain said the girl was under treatment in Delhi, but could not be saved.

According to police, the Class 10 girl was returning home from school in an Agra village on Tuesday when she was waylaid by two unidentified men, who allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire with a lighter.

Her cousin said, “Locals said two youths wearing helmets overtook her bicycle with their motorcycle and set her afire.”

She sustained 70% burns and was taken to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra. Later, the doctors referred her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in view of her deteriorating condition.

“The girl had suffered burn injuries and her airway was also burnt due to smoke and fumes which created a problem for her to breathe,” a doctor at the Safdarjung Hospital said.

“Late on Wednesday night, she was put on ventilator but she could not make it and died at 1:30 am,” he said.

The incident occurred when state director general of police (DGP) OP Singh was in the Taj city to review the law and order situation. The site of the crime was 15km from the hotel where senior police officers had assembled for the review meeting.

Police said the lighter used to set the girl ablaze was recovered from the spot of crime.

Teams have been constituted to investigate the case.

Police officials also talked to her classmates on Wednesday but could not get any clue about the assailants.

The girl’s family members said they had no enmity with anyone.

“We interacted with the family members who spoke of no enmity. They are clueless about the people behind the crime,” the SP said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Amit Pathak, had on Wednesday said the police were not able to identify the accused yet.

