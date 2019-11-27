e-paper
Ask govt officials to deal with armed forces personnel respectfully: Rajnath to UP CM

lucknow Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has written to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to direct government officers to respectfully deal with issues of armed forces personnel -- both serving and retired.

In the letter written on October 21, which reached the CM’s office a few days back, Singh said, “Armed forces personnel work in a difficult environment and it is our duty to take care of them. They hardly get any time to meet their family.”

He further said, “I am talking about ITBP, CRPF, BSF, Army, Navy and Airforce personnel as well as the retirees. Sometimes, they have some work with the state government departments. I urge you to issue directions to all departments that their issues be taken up timely and resolved dedicatedly.”

