BHU’s Ayurveda faculty to send Covid-19 protocol to ICMR today

Faculty of Ayurveda, BHU will send ‘Ayurvedic protocol for the management of Covid-19 patients’ for clinic trial to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), union ministry of Ayush, Niti Aayog and other bodies.

lucknow Updated: May 21, 2020 09:47 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
         

Faculty of Ayurveda, BHU on Thursday will send ‘Ayurvedic protocol for the management of Covid-19 patients’ for clinic trial to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), union ministry of Ayush, Niti Aayog and other bodies, informed Prof Yamini Bhushan Tripathi, dean of the faculty.

Prof Tripathi said, “With a request to consider Ayurvedic protocol for starting its clinical trial, we are going to send the Ayurvedic protocol to ICMR, union ministry of Ayush, National Indian Medicine Commission (earlier Central Council of Indian Medicine), Niti Aayog, and Ayurveda Mahasammelan.”

The protocol will also be sent to all major academic institutions of Ayurveda for their feedback.

The faculty of Ayurveda’s 16-member committee prepared the protocol in the second week of May this year. The protocol has been revised further after seeking suggestions from the experts.

Prof Tripathi said, “Although the Ayurvedic protocol for the management of Covid-19 patients is complete in itself, it is open for periodical revision on the basis of suggestions from Ayurveda experts. It was first released on the faculty of Ayurveda’s website for consideration of all faculty members on May 14. A copy of it had been sent to the secretary Ayush Ministry.”

Prof Tripathi said that Ayurvedic protocol includes all three procedures- Daivyavipashraya (spiritual healing), Yukti Vipashraya (Ayurvedic medication), Satwavajaya (psychological counseling)- as described in Ayurveda for the management of Covid-19 affected persons in quarantine and post quarantine.

Prof Tripathi said, “Spiritual healing is an important part of Ayurvedic way treatment. It includes worship, meditation, chanting of mantras, and havan using specific herbs. Havans purify the atmosphere and also have a positive effect on a patient.”

Ayurvedic medication, using all three sorts of Ayurvedic medicines­- liquid, decoction, and shrubs-, has been suggested. In addition, non-pharmacology procedures as described in Ayurveda may also be used.

Then psychological counseling has been suggested for the confidence building of a Covid-19 affected person.

Prof Tripathi said, ”On our part, we are making serious efforts for scientific validation of the Ayurvedic concepts of management of Covid-19 patients through observation and interventional studies.”

The observational study will be done only when the clinical trial is approved.

Prof Tripathi said that the protocol would also be available on the internet in order that the Ayurvedic physicians across the country might have a complete idea of the Ayuvedic protocol for the management of Covid-19 affected persons and give their suggestions if there was a need for further improvement.

