During village stay, BJP leaders to identify locals not using toilets

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will stay overnight in villages that have already been declared open defecation free and rise early to identify the locals not using toilets, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

They will undertake this exercise to mark the Swachh Bharat Parva (April 18-May 5), he added.

Laxman Acharya, who heads the BJP’s Kashi region unit, said, “BJP leaders, office bearers, MPs, legislators, regional presidents and district unit chiefs will stay overnight in villages during the Swachh Bharat Parva celebrations beginning on April 18. They will get up early in the morning to identify the locals who are still in the habit of defecating in the open, despite having toilets at home.”

Once the party leaders see locals going to the fields to relieve themselves in the open, they will ask them whether they have a toilet, Acharya added.

If the villagers say yes, the BJP leaders will request such people to use ‘izzat ghar’ (toilet), Acharya added.

If it comes to the light that members of any household are compelled to answer the call of nature in the open due to lack of toilets in their village, even though it has been declared ODF, construction of toilets will be ensured immediately, he said.

List of such houses will be prepared and submitted to the higher authorities, he said.

Acharya explained: “Night stay is part of Gram Suraj Abhiyan aimed at promoting social harmony.” He said the campaign will help reach out to poor households and check the status of toilets in villages declared open defecation free under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

As many as 6.8 crore toilets have been constructed across the country under the Swachh Bharat mission (Rural) so far and 3.4 lakh villages have been declared ODF.

In the evening, BJP leaders will hold chaupals (meetings) with the Dalits and tell them that the BJP led government at centre has no plan to dilute any provision of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Besides, Ujjwala Panchayats are scheduled on April 20 when LPG connections will be distributed among the poor families eligible for it.

Panchayati Raj Day, Gram Shakti Day, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Welfare workshop are scheduled on April 24, 28, 30 and May 2. As many as 4,000 skill development fairs will be organised on May 5, he said.