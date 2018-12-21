From April, Lucknow metro to run on airport-Munshipulia route

From April 2019, commuters in Lucknow will have the option of taking a Metro ride from the airport to Munshipulia.

Currently, running on an 8-km stretch from Transport Nagar to Charbagh, the Metro will be operational on the entire 23-km stretch from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to Munshipulia (North-South corridor), said LMRC officials.

The passenger load, which is around 10 lakh per year, is expected to increase 10 fold, they said.

“Now, the entire 23-km stretch would be available for the ride so more commuters are expected to board the Metro train. We have all the rolling stocks with us and they all would be pressed in according to the traffic on the route,” said an official.

The LMRC has completed all its engineering work, including construction of tunnels, track-laying work, signaling, well before time just to start Metro operations on time.

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) will complete overhead wiring in two days. It has completed civil construction work near Polytechnic crossing, which further leads to the joining of the complete section from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to Munshipulia.

Besides, the corporation is focused on clearing the remaining installation work in this corridor by the end of this year. This would pave way for the test of Lucknow Metro by the Commissioner Railway Safety.

LMRC has also completed the track laying work from CCS Airport to Munshipulia Metro Station about a week back.

“The completion of all the work from CCS Airport to Munshipulia in such short duration could only be possible because of the highly skilled work force and dedication, expertise and right guidance,” said Kumar Keshav, MD, LMRC.

The LMRC has already moved an application for the clearance by the Commissioner Railway Safety. It will start testing the track, signalling, OHC work from next week or from the first week of the January, said an official.

Recently, LMRC MD Kumar Keshav inspected the work from Lucknow University station to Munshipulia Station. The university metro station is one of the three stations in this corridor to have a radio tower with Badshah Nagar and Indira Nagar metro stations.

The tower installed here helps in the signalling of Metro that will help in making operational functioning like surveillance, tetra connectivity smoother. These towers will work on the frequency between 380 mhz-385 mhz.

The installation work for the glasses at the ticket office machine (TOM) has also started and it would be completed in the last week of this month.

The civil work of KD Singh & RS Mishra Metro Station is also progressing. Metro has developed a commercial space (property development area) on both sides of KD Singh Metro Station along with one side at all other seven elevated Metro stations.

The artwork at the outer side of Ram Sagar Mishra Metro Station has also started.

TRACK TESTING SOON

The LMRC has already moved an application for clearance by the Commissioner Railway Safety.

It will start testing the track, signalling, OHC work from next week or from the first week of the January, said an official.

The installation work for the glasses at the ticket office machine (TOM) has also started and it would be completed in the last week of this month.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 12:15 IST