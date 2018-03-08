Govindpuri railway station in Kanpur to have all-women staff from today

On International Women’s Day on Thursday Govindpuri Railway station in Kanpur will become the first station of the state to have all-women staff, said a railway official.

At present, only one full-fledged railway station —Gandhinagar in Jaipur — is being managed exclusively by women staff. About 20 female officers are posted there. In addition, a local railway station of Matunga in Mumbai has all women staff.

“The women will be posted in all departments like administrative, commercial operating, GRP and RPF. The number of women staff required for running the station has been worked out and they will be handed over their respective charges tomorrow,” said chief traffic manager (CTM) Dr Jitendra Kumar.

The CTM said for security reasons a mahila thana has also been set up at the station.

Besides, a sanitary napkins vending machine would be installed in the women waiting room at the Central Railway station soon. The napkins could be bought on a payment of ₹5, he added.

Also, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) would post at least one women employee at all the seven toll plazas falling under Kanpur from Thursday.

The project director of the NHAI, PL Chaudhari, said in the first phase the woman staff would be posted only at the toll plazas adjacent to cities.

“If the experiment succeeds women employees would be posted at all the toll plazas within next three months,” he added.