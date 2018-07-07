Hidden camera in girls’ toilet in UP school: Accused sent to jail

Gorakhpur: Following their arrest on Thursday, the principal of Everest English School, Ankho Puro, and the two school teachers Ashwini Kumar and Vijay Bahadur were sent to jail after a detailed interrogation on Friday.

The police had earlier booked the trio and the principal’s brother Aisjo under the IT Act and Pocso Act. Now, they have added two more sections – 4/6 of the indecent representation of women Act 1986 and section 7 of the Criminal Law amendment act. The fourth accused, Aisjo, who was earlier reported to be arrested is on the run and police have launched a man hunt to nab him. According to the police, he fitted the camera in the girls’ toilet with an aim to record vulgar pictures.

SHO Kotwali Ram Dawan Maurya said, “ Police teams are carrying out raids in multiple locations to arrest Aisjo.”