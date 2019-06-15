In Lucknow, 305 cops riding two-wheelers fined for traffic norms violations

As many as 305 civil police and traffic police personnel riding two-wheelers were fined for violation of traffic norms in Lucknow on Friday.

Moreover, the police officials sent the report for cancellation of vehicle registrations to regional transport officer after finding at least 574 vehicles riders of which were fined four or more than four times since January 1 this year.

District police spokesman Ashish Tewari said the traffic drive was carried out specially at reserve police lines in Mahanagar and traffic police lines in Sadar during which 305 police personnel were fined. He said at least 150 police personnel were fined at reserve police lines and 155 at traffic police lines. Around 3422 commuters were also fined for traffic violations during the day-long drive carried out across the state capital.

Tewari said the city police had taken a tough stance against frequent traffic violators and recommended cancellation of 574 vehicles’ registration. He said these vehicles were found violating norms multiple times and it was detected through e-challan system that keeps the data bank of past fines. He said all vehicles that were fined for violation of norms four or more than four times were kept in the registration cancellation list.

Earlier in the day, senior superintendent of police, Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani distributed 17 thermal printers to the traffic cops to provide immediate receipt of e-challan. Thermal printer produces a printed image by selectively heating coated thermo-chromic paper or thermal paper when the paper passes over the thermal print head.

