Kalyan, Tripathi likely to take BJP membership again after serving as governors

Veteran Uttar Pradesh leaders Kalyan Singh and Keshari Nath Tripathi, who have served the BJP for many decades, are expected to take party membership again on completion of their gubernatorial assignments, a senior party leader said.

The term of Kalyan Singh, 87, as Rajasthan governor ends on September 4. The tenure of Keshari Nath Tripathi, 84, as West Bengal governor is already over.

Before their appointment as governor in 2014, they held various responsibilities in UP, standing by the BJP in good and bad times.

Tripathi has already met chief minister Yogi Adityanath since demitting the office of governor. For Kalyan Singh, the BJP is expected to ask its top leadership to remain present in the party headquarters to welcome him when he arrives from Rajasthan after becoming the first governor there to complete his stint in 52 years.

“The party isn’t giving a second stint as governor to anyone. So, in all likelihood, these leaders would take party membership again,” a senior BJP leader said, adding the veteran leaders would be valued in the party as ‘margdarshak’ (guide).

Another UP veteran Kalraj Mishra, who was appointed Himachal Pradesh governor in July, will now replace Kalyan Singh as governor in Jaipur.

At the Centre, the BJP had formed a ‘margdarshak mandal’ to accommodate its veterans, including LK Advani and MM Joshi. There is no such body as of now at the state. Former UP governor Ram Naik has already become an active BJP member in his home state Maharashtra after completing his five-year stint in UP’s Raj Bhawan.

Kalyan’s son Rajvir is already a Lok Sabha MP and his grandson Sandeep is a minister in the UP government. The Yogi government has allotted the same Mall Avenue bungalow to Sandeep, which Kalyan occupied for decades before vacating it in consonance with a Supreme Court order requiring all former chief ministers to vacate government bungalows. Tripathi has three children – son Neeraj, a lawyer and two daughters – Namita and Nidhi.

Kalyan Singh, a Lodh (backward caste) leader, had galvanised the backwards and his association with the temple movement increased his stature within the party. He was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was pulled down on December 6, 1992. His government was dismissed after that.

Tripathi, on the other hand, has been a former UP assembly speaker. During his tenure, he hit the headlines twice, once when he got injured as lawmakers uprooted mikes to target one another and the other time for helping BJP prove its majority in 1998 on the floor of the house by recognising rebel BSP MLAs as independents.

Other UP veterans serving gubernatorial assignments include Satyapal Malik (Jammu and Kashmir), Baby Rani Maurya (Uttarakhand), Lalji Tandon (Madhya Pradesh) and now former Bahraich MP Arif Mohammad Khan, named governor of Kerala.

