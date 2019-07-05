Krishnanand Rai murder: UP government to file appeal in HC against acquittals

The state government will file an appeal in the high court against the special CBI court order acquitting gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, his MP brother Afzal Ansari and five other accused in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in Ghazipur in 2005.

Principal Secretary, Home, Avnish Awasthi said the chief minister had taken cognizance of the judgement of the Delhi court and the state government would examine the judgement and file an appeal in the high court.

Rai was murdered along with six others when they were returning from Siyari village to Kanuwan after inaugurating a cricket match. The CBI had later charged Mukhtar Ansari, sitting BSP MLA from Mau assembly seat, in the murder. Ansari is lodged in jail since 2005.

Rai’s brother Ram Narain Rai in the FIR lodged in the case had told the police that the victims had been attacked by a group of gunmen who fired indiscriminately at them when they were returning from Siyari village. Rai, along with the six others, died on the spot.

The investigation into the case was transferred from UP police to CBI. The trial too was transferred from UP to Delhi,” said special judge Arun Bhardwaj while delivering the order. “Unfortunately, the case of the prosecution has suffered as all the eyewitnesses and material witnesses turned hostile,” said Bhardwaj.

The CBI court also held that the investigators had failed to prove the charges by not producing sufficient evidence against Ansari and others.

According to CBI Rai and Ansari brothers had been rivals since the former defeated Afzal Ansari from the Mohammadabad assembly in 2002. The latter had remained undefeated since 1982.

