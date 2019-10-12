Law, order scenario dismal, none feels safe: Akhilesh

lucknow

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:28 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday paid tribute to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia at a ceremony held to mark the socialist icon’s 52nd death anniversary at Lohia Park in Lucknow.

Invoking Lohia, Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying it had pushed the state into anarchy.

Under the circumstances, the ideals and philosophies, of Mahatma Gandhi and Ram Manohar Lohia were all the more relevant now.

“We must tread the path shown by Gandhi, Lohia to achieve progress and prosperity,” he said on the sidelines of the ceremony while talking to newspersons.

“Now, the law and order scenario is so dismal and grim that none feels safe. Any time, anyone could be murdered. And in many cases, police are murdering people, lynchings are happening. Now, it is time for people to be alert about their life and security,” he said.

Referring to the recent gunning down of a youth Pushpendra Yadav , Akhilesh said: “The police must say where died. Not just this, when the chief minister was in Gorakhpur, a major scuffle broke out in Gorakhpur jail between the inmates and security staff. The chief minister was not aware that the episode in the jail in his city went on for eight hours.”

The SP chief said his party always struggled against injustice and would continue to do so following the ideals of Lohia. Akhilesh also released a book on Lohia edited by Usha Kiran and RS Yadav.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav, who named his party after Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, several of the party leaders, and party’s spokesperson, Deepak Mishra paid tributes to Lohia at the party office in another function.

Shivpal Yadav said Lohia was a great socialist leader and a saint in politics who fought against social evils.

His role in the freedom struggle was enormous, he added.

Meanwhile, Tahreek Fikr-e-Millat Foundation, held a discussion on Lohia and his life at the foundation’s office in Aishbagh and paid tribute to Lohia, said Md Hanif Khan, UP general secretary of the foundation.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 20:28 IST