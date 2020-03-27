Lockdown violation: 8 arrested in Ayodhya, over 150 booked in Hardoi for assembling in mosques

lucknow

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:09 IST

The police on Friday arrested eight people in Ayodhya district and lodged an FIR against over 150 people in Hardoi district for assembling in mosques for namaz despite the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, the police said.

A police officer in Ayodhya said the police received information that a large number of people gathered in a mosque for Friday prayers in Makhdoompur village under Patranga police station.

When a police team reached the spot to verify the information, people started fleeing but eight were nabbed, he added. An FIR was registered against them under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and for violation of prohibitory orders.

In Hardoi, around 100 people gathered in a mosque in Sandila town and about 60 people assembled in two mosques in Hardoi city in violation of lockdown orders, superintendent of police, Hardoi, Amit Gupta said.

Gupta said the state government and the district administration had issued orders, directing people not to assemble in groups at public places or at religious spots.

Besides, clerics had urged the faithful to offer namaz at home in view of spread of the coronavirus.

However, the police received information that people had gathered in three mosques in Hardoi district to offer namaz, he said.

Police personnel then went to the mosques and registered an FIR against the people who violated the lockdown orders as well as the clerics who permitted people to assemble in the mosques, he said.

The FIR was registered under the Epidemic Disease Act and Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, he said.

The district administration had made announcements through the public address system in the district on Thursday and Friday morning, asking people not to assemble in mosques to offer namaz.

The prominent Islamic seminary, Darul- Uloom Nadwat-ul- Ulama, on Thursday had urged the Muslims to offer namaz at home in view of the lockdown.

Similarly, UP Sunni Central Waqf Board chief executive officer SM Shoeb urged Muslims to stay home.

He called upon Muslim religious committees to create awareness among the community members and urge them not to visit mosques, madarsas or dargahs during the lockdown period.

The community should assist the government and the administration in checking the spread of the coronavirus among the people, he said.