Lucknow: Gangster Act to be slapped on builders cheating home buyers

The Lucknow Development Authority is coordinating with the Lucknow police to ensure Gangster Act is imposed on fake builders duping customers.

To note, the development authority has received many complaints against builders duping customers and along with the Lucknow police, has started identifying such people.

Senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani has instructed station house officers of all police stations across the city to provide details of all builders against whom complaints have been lodged. The Lucknow police will slap Gangster Act on all such builders.

Offices of unscrupulous builders have come up all over the city, promising flats at lows EMIs and one –year investment plans. These builders promise double return of the money invested in plots in a year . After collecting money from customers, they escape. Mostly teachers, servicemen and private sector employees get trapped in such schemes.

It may be pointed out that the development authority has also issued an advisory against three builders and warned people against purchasing plots from them.

After submitting layout of their projects in the LDA, these builders are fooling people by showing the ‘deposit receipt’ to customers and passing it off as final receipt issued after approval of the project.

“The LDA has identified Pankaj Jaiswal who runs S MAP Builders and Developers. This group is active in Mohanlalgang area where it owns 7,236 sq metres of land,” said an LDA official.

Another builder identified by the LDA is Priyanka Pandey who owns Ratnagarbh Enterprises. “This group is active in Lonapur, Gomti Nagar extension where it owns 10,611 sq metres of land,” added the LDA official.

“The third builder against whom advisory has been issued is Sajid Khan who runs Lucknow Heights Infra Zone. This group is running Dream Valley project on Nagram Road in Neelmatha area where it owns 33,630 sq metres of land,” said the LDA official.

These builders are facing charges of selling plots to people despite the fact that their projects have not been approved by the development authority.

On the outskirts, lesser known builders are active. In the adjoining Barabanki district, unscrupulous builders cheating people is routine .

