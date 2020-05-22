e-paper
Lucknow police book 80 criminals under gangster act in a month

Since police Commissionerate system was made effective in Lucknow since January 13, cops are empowered to evoke gangster act against the criminals on its own without district magistrate’s intervention.

lucknow Updated: May 22, 2020 11:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Booking criminals under gangster act make the case against them stronger
Booking criminals under gangster act make the case against them stronger(Representative image)
         

To make strong cases against criminals involved in heinous crimes, Lucknow police Commissionerate is booking them under the gangster act.

Since police Commissionerate system was made effective in Lucknow since January 13, cops are empowered to evoke gangster act against the criminals on its own without district magistrate’s intervention.

‘Booking criminals under gangster act make the case against them stronger,” Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey said.

During the lockdown, police have opened the gang chart of certain criminals starting with the accused in the murder of a lesser-known Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Kamlesh was murdered in October 2019.

On April 6, during the lockdown, police booked 13 people in connection with Kamlesh’s murder from various parts of UP. Besides, five were arrested from Surat and one each from Nagpur and Bengaluru.

Police booked five accused in connection with Ranjeet Bachchan murder case under the gangster act on May 5. These include Bachchan’s second wife Smriti Srivastava, her friend Deependra Verma, Sanjit, and Jitendra Verma.

A senior police official said 18 cases have been registered during the lockdown period in which 80 criminals have been booked under the gangsters’ act. Of these 80, the police have arrested 60 accused.

