Munkad Ali appointed UP BSP chief, Danish stripped of LS post

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:08 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday rejigged the party organisation and appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Munkad Ali as the president of party’s Uttar Pradesh unit.

Outgoing state president RS Kushwaha has been made the national general secretary.

BSP MP from Jaunpur Shyam Singh Yadav replaced Danish Ali, MP from Amroha, as the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha. Girish Chandra Jatav, MP from Nagina, was made the chief whip of the party in the Lok Sabha, said Gautam.

“Munkad Ali has been appointed as the state chief of the party to strengthen hold among the Muslim community. Post Lok Sabha election, BSP chief is working on Dalit-Muslim formula to strengthen the base of the party in the state,” said RK Gautam, a political observer.

Mayawati, who had been attacking the NDA government on various public issues, had on Monday extended support to BJP government on its decision to nullify Article 370 (act which gave special status to J&K).

While her support surprised many, Gautam said appointment of Munkad Ali as state chief may be a part of the damage control.

“Fearing that her stand over Article 370 might send a wrong message especially among the Muslim community under the damage control measure she appointed Ali on the post of the state unit chief,” he said.

A trusted aide of Mayawati, Munkad Ali enjoys considerable influence among the Muslim community in the West UP. He was made zonal coordinator of the party and entrusted with the task to expand the base of the party in the districts located in West UP. He was also made in-charge of the Muslim ‘bhaichara’ committee.

In a press release Mayawati said, Munkad Ali started his political career with the BSP and stood with the party during thick and thin. “He worked energetically and carried out all responsibilities with devotion,” she said.

A BSP leader, who does not wish to be named, said, Munkad Ali remained with the party when the senior party leaders such as Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Swami Prasad Maurya, Indrajit Saroj revolted after BSP lost power in 2012 assembly election. Party chief had given a return gift for his loyalty by appointing Ali on the top post in the state organisation, he said.

In July 2017, Mayawati had expelled Ali’s son from the party, yet he did not rebelled.

Then he had stated that “I am a loyal worker of the party. I have faith in the leadership of ‘behanji’ and will continue as the BSP member.”

The countdown for removal of Kushwaha and elevation of Ali started immediately after the Lok Sabha election. Kushwaha lost the Lok Sabha election from Salempur Lok Sabha seat considered a backward community dominated seat. Mayawati had launched Kushwaha as the face of the backward community but the BSP failed to get support of backward community on the seats located in East and Central UP. BSP performed well in Muslim-dominated Rohilkhand-Terai region by grabbing Saharanpur, Amroha, Bijnore, Nagina and Shravasti seats.

In the review meeting held post Lok Sabha election, Mayawati had lauded Ali over the performance of the party in the West UP. Ali emerged as a strong Muslim leader in the BSP.

BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar seat, Ritesh Pandey has been appointed deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha. Girish Chandra Jatav will continue as the chief whip of BSP in the Lok Sabha.

The changes in the organization have been made in the interest of the party and the movement, said a BSP leader.

