Oldest Ramlila grounds in each UP district to get makeover

The state government will identify the oldest Ramlila ground in each of the 75 districts of UP and give it a makeover.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked all district magistrates in the state to identify the oldest Ramlila grounds in their respective districts. This identification will be done on the basis of revenue records, local traditions and customs.

A committee headed by the district magistrate will identify these Ramlila grounds.

After the identification process is over, the Ramlila committees will submit proposals to the district magistrates in their respective districts for the makeover of Ramlila grounds.

The order issued on November 22 also mentions that the state government will issue funds for the makeover of these Ramlila grounds.

“Majority of the Ramlila grounds across UP have no facilities,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.

“The government has decided to give a facelift to one Ramlila ground in every district for the promotion of Ramlila and other cultural activities at the local level,” he added.

The government has also made it clear that these grounds selected for the makeover would only be used for cultural activities and funds will be issued only for the facelift. Thereafter, no funds will be issued for their maintenance.

Now, all such Ramlila grounds would have a boundary wall of six to eight feet and decorated with murals related with Ramayan.

All these grounds would have entry gate that would be named after Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Mithila, Janakpur, Panchvati or on any other historic place mentioned in the Ramayan. After consultation with Ramlila committees, small stages will also be constructed on these grounds.

Most of the Ramlila grounds do not have toilets and other necessary facilities for artistes. Keeping this in mind, the state government has also issued orders for the construction of toilets, changing rooms and store rooms in all such grounds.

These Ramlila grounds would also have transformers interrupted power and water supply.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 08:47 IST