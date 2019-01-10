‘One day at a time, one step at a time’!

UP lad and ‘Lupt’ actor on how he has set sights on Bollywood.

It’s slow and steady wins the race for UP lad Karan Aanand, as he counts his steps to Bollywood with the recent release of his film ‘Lupt’.

During a recent visit to Lucknow, Aanand reminisced those days of initial struggle, saying, “Being from a small town like Allahabad (now Prayagraj), I knew that it would never be easy to get into filmdom, and that too, without a godfather or any background in films. One needs to prove himself at every step. To learn the nuances of acting and understand the industry, I decided to take up theatre first to get the right direction.”

Aanand was part of Ekjute Theatre Group before getting a break with Yash Raj Films with ‘Gunday’ in 2014. “Getting a break with Yash Raj is everybody’s dream, and when it did happen, I was so overwhelmed and surprised. I couldn’t thank my stars for taking me forward in the right direction. At that time I was going with the flow and to make your presence felt even in a small way was the only thing on my mind. Though I played a negative character but it did gave me a much-required platform in films. And then ‘Kick’ happened, followed by ‘Baby’ in 2015. ‘Baby’ was a turning point for me.”

His much awaited release, Pahlaj Nihalani’s ‘Rangeela Raja’, with none other than Govinda, is slated to hit theatres next week and Aanand is all excited with his new project. “After ‘Baby’, I refused not less than 16 films as all of them gave me a very similar character. And I knew, one wrong step would spoil whatever little I had achieved. So, I waited for a couple of years before I got ‘Lupt’ as the protagonist and ‘Rangeela Raja’ as the second lead. Now, I have my fingers crossed for this upcoming film to release and be appreciated by all.”

On his working with seasoned actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and now Govinda, he said, “There is so much to learn from these big stars. They are institutions in themselves. One can adopt so much by just watching them work in a film; how they maintain stardom and yet stay all humble. I consider myself lucky to have the opportunity to work with the comedy master Govinda. The way they own a scene and deliver as a performer is something to learn for any new actor. For me, it was a fun-and-learn phase. ‘Rangeela Raja’ is a fun riot and I know it will be liked by all as far as my part is concerned. I have given 100 percent to the film.”

Aanand already has two new projects in his kitty and wants to take one thing at a time. “Today, the web is everywhere and I too wish to be a part of it. But as I’m an actor with limitations, I know too much abusive language and obscenity is not my cup of tea. So, maybe a little toned-down series is what I’m all game for in the future.”

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 14:07 IST