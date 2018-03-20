Sharad Yadav calls NDA a sinking ship, meets Akhilesh over alliance possibility

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav called the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a sinking ship, after he had a discussion with Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday over a possible alliance of anti-BJP parties for the 2019 parliamentary polls.

The meeting comes after the SP won two Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh this March with the help of its long-time rival the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The state is now gearing up for the Rajya Sabha polls on March 23.

“Unity of opposition parties has ensured the BJP’s defeat thrice (he did not specify the instances) in the Rajya Sabha. The situation in the country is akin to the one during the Emergency in 1975-77. There were fewer political parties then. The ruling NDA government is a sinking ship. The BJP’s allies will part ways soon,” Sharad Yadav said.

The former JD(U) parliamentarian congratulated the SP and BSP for their victory in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls — two seats considered to be BJP strongholds. He said he will meet BSP chief Mayawati soon.

According to him, the BJP’s bypoll defeat is “a precursor of electoral reverses in store for the party”.

He predicted that the BJP’s allies will break ranks as the NDA’s agenda has assumed divisive proportions. “After the Shiv Sena, the Telugu Desam Party has left the NDA. Soon, no one will be left in the NDA.”

Recalling his time as the NDA convenor under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, Yadav said it had a national agenda then. “The government at the Centre is dividing people in the name of religion,” he said.

Accusing Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of using unconstitutional language and actions, Yadav alleged that he was more concerned about cows than humans and instead of alleviating people’s problems and controlling law and order, he was hopping from one temple to another.

“Demonetisation and GST has played havoc with the country’s economy and be it the real estate or any other sector, businesses and people across the spectrum are suffering. The people will hit back for these wrong policies in the 2019 polls,” he said.

The Bihar leader said he was touring the country for a grand alliance to “save the Constitution”. “A number of parties are coming with me.”

About his fight with the JD(U), the founding member of the ruling party in Bihar said he was contesting a case in court and also in the Election Commission as well as exploring a name for a new party.