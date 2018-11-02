Site for Heo Hwang-ok memorial in Ayodhya finalised

The state government on Thursday finalised the land for the expansion of Queen Heo Hwang-ok memorial in Ayodhya, five days ahead of ‘Deepotsav’ in the temple town in which first lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook will be the chief guest.

After changing the proposed site for the mega project twice, the state government approved Saket Tirth Yatri Kendra for the memorial. The state cabinet has approved Rs 24.66 crore for the project.

INSPECTION OF ‘DEEPOTSAV’ SITE Chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey and DGP OP Singh, along with Korean Ambassador to India, Shin Bongkil, carried out an inspection of the ‘Deepotsav’ site and other places where the First Lady of South Korea will pay a visit on November 6.

The Korean delegation inspected the spot where the stage for ‘Deepotsav’ will be set up and also inquired about the persons to be seated on stage along with the Korean First Lady.

The Korean ambassador inquired about security measures to be put in place during the visit.

“All security measures will be taken during the visit of the First Lady of S Korea. We inspected all such places likely to be visited by the first lady on November 6,” said OP Singh, DGP.

The Korean First Lady will lay the foundation stone of the memorial on November 6, when Ayodhya will celebrate ‘Deepotsav’.

On Thursday, chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey and DGP OP Singh accompanied the high-level 35-member South Korean delegation to Ayodhya led by their ambassador to India, Shin Bongkil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his S Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in had signed an MoU in May 2015 during the India PM’s visit to South Korea for expansion and beautification of the existing memorial of Queen Heo Hwang-ok situated on banks of river Saryu.

Chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey on Thursday showed the new site to the Korean ambassador.

Earlier, the Faizabad-Ayodhya administration had selected a land on the banks of Saryu for the project. But the Korean officials had expressed their concern over the project site due to its proximity with the river. However, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) disapproved the project due to environment concerns.

Thereafter, the local administration proposed a land behind the International Ram Katha Park for the project. But the site was disputed and its case was pending in high court.

With the foundation laying ceremony of the memorial due on November 6, the state government decided to allocate the Saket Tirth Yatri Kendra for the memorial.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 13:12 IST