Soon, a stray animal sanctuary to house 1500 stray cows and bulls in Lucknow

A stray animal sanctuary will soon come up next to Kanha Upvan and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has earmarked 65-bigha land for this project.

The area would be an extension of Kanha Upvan. This land was lying unused, and this Rs 3.12-crore project would ensure that it is utilised for a cause, said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner.

“The facility will house around 1,500 stray cows and bulls. It will have six enclosures for animals, but most of the area would be used as a stray animal sanctuary, where the animals would be free to roam in a fenced area of 65 bigha,” he said.

“The project file is with the finance department. We expect to get the first instalment of funds before January 10 for starting the fencing work. The first instalment would be of Rs 1.3 crore and the money would be released in three instalments,” stated Tripathi.

“Though we are yet to receive the official communiqué, soon all the Kanji houses would now be called ‘Gau Sanrakshan Kendras’. They would be upgraded and have more facilities for animals. The sheds that are damaged would be replaced while floorings inside the Kanji houses would be improved,” he added.

At present, there are 8,500 stray animals in Kanha Upvan, where LMC staff is taking care of them, said Anil Mishra, additional municipal commissioner.

The municipal corporation is spending Rs 1.5 to 2 crore per month on fodder and upkeep of animals in Kanha Upvan. The state Gau Sewa Ayog had promised to pay Rs 20 per day for the diet of 8,500 animals every day in Kanha Upvan but the LMC is yet to receive any aid, he said.

The cash-strapped LMC is spending around Rs 1.5 crore on the salaries of staff and maintenance of infrastructure.

“On this 65-bigha land, the LMC will also grow fodder for the animals. The place also has a natural pond, so there would be enough water for the animals throughout the year,” said Mishra.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 09:54 IST