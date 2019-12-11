e-paper
State govt indifferent to crime against women: CLP leader

lucknow Updated: Dec 11, 2019 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra on Wednesday said the state government appeared indifferent to the rising number of cases of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra said there appeared to a flood of rape cases in the state.

She said 676 cases of gang rape were reported in 2017, but the state government failed to work out an action plan to deal with them. She said a number of rape cases were reported in Unnao, Shahjahanpur, Greater Noida, Banda and Meerut but the BJP government appeared indifferent to the increasing number of such cases.

Mishra also said the BJP government had failed to raise three women battalions as promised to the people.

The Congress’ women wing would hold a march titled “main saahas hoon’ (I am courage) in New Delhi on December 13 to protest rising crime against women and such programmes would be organised in all the states in coming days, she said.

YOUTH CONG DEMANDS STRONG LAW

The Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress on Wednesday demanded a stringent law to check increasing cases of crime against women. UP Congress’ youth wing vice president Vandana Singh made the demand at a ‘dharna’ organised at the GPO Park here to protest against rising crime against women in the state.

