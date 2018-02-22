TCS to strengthen its Lucknow operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will not only continue its operations in the state capital but will also strengthen them, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said this at the UP Investors’ Summit on Wednesday. “We have holistic presence in Uttar Pradesh. We have many companies in the state. Tata Motors is one of them,” said Chandrasekaran.

“The TCS has a very large presence in Uttar Pradesh. We are committed to building a new campus of TCS for 30,000 people in the state,” said Chandrasekaran.

“There has been lot of questions whether the TCS will quit Uttar Pradesh. I want to assure chief minister that the TCS will not only continue its operations in Uttar Pradesh but will also make its presence strong,” assured Chandrasekaran.

Further, chairman of Tata Sons also assured to start operations of the TCS in PM Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi.

“Very soon the TCS will open an IT Centre in Varanasi,” announced Chandrasekaran.