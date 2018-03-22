UP 100 app for ‘silent’ help for banks and visitors: DGP

The mobile application of UP 100, UP police emergency response centre, would ensure ‘silent’ help for banks and its visitors in case of emergency situations. The state police officials presented demonstration of the mobile application of UP 100 and explained its features to senior bankers during state level bankers’ committee meeting held in Lucknow recently.

“Banks and its visitors often remain soft target of criminals and the usage of UP 100 mobile application may help to curb such incidents to a great extent. We promoted the usage of this mobile application among the bankers to ensure round the clock safety and security of banks,” said UP Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh here on Wednesday. He said this application may prove handy for bankers as well as people handling cash on regular basis.

The state police presented a demonstration of the mobile application before the bankers after some recent incidents of bank robberies across the state.

The DGP said the bankers were explained about the application, its usage and different features that could be of great help to bank staff as well as visitors in case of any trouble. He said the superintendent of police of UP 100, Mohd Imran gave a detailed presentation during the state level bankers committee meeting held on Monday. Moreover, the pamphlets containing the application details were distributed to all senior bankers, he added.

He said it was the first time the state police representative was invited in the meeting to discuss the security and safety of banks and people visiting there. He said that regional director of Reserve Bank of India, Lucknow, Ajay Kumar and additional chief secretary of state government, Anoop Chandra Pandey along with other senior bankers were present during the meeting.

Singh said the bankers were explained how a simple click on the mobile would provide them ‘secret’ help in case of emergency. And senior bank officials have shown interest in inviting UP 100 staff to their branches to present demonstration to the employees so that they can use it in case of any emergency.

He said a simple click will send an SOS call to UP 100 control room as well as the GPS location of the caller will be shared automatically. He said the UP 100 will provide immediate help without calling back at the caller’s mobile phone.

Sharing more details, Mohd Imran said the bankers were told about integrated nature of emergency services available through this mobile application, GPS tracking of police response vehicles and its average response time. He said the bank staff as well as regular bank visitors could save their banks as one of the five pre-saved locations on this application and may get help by a simple click. He said the application will be helpful in preventive as well as operative way.

“SOS calls may be made for preventive reasons after spotting suspicious persons inside the bank or in case of any dispute in early stages. In operative sense, the SOS calls can be made in case of any robbery or theft, cash van issues, auto thefts from banks’ premises, manhandling of bank staff and injury, medical and dire emergencies and forensic like securing evidences in case of burglary and heist,” he explained.