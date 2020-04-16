UP: 11-yr-old girl with corona symptoms dies; parents put on quarantine

lucknow

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:14 IST

The health department staff carried out the last rites of a 11-year-old girl, suspected to be a Covid-19 patient in Amroha on Wednesday night.

The family members of the deceased have been placed under quarantine and her sample sent for testing.

The girl, a resident of Kanshiram Colony of Gajraula town in Amroha, was suffering from fever and sore throat.

Daughter of a vendor, she was taken to a community health centre in Gajraula on Wednesday morning by her mother.

However, she was referred to district hospital in Amroha.

Dr Megh Singh, chief medical officer (CMO), Amroha said she was admitted for treatment in the district hospital after screening. She was transferred to the emergency ward where she died in the evening.

Dr Singh said that on the basis of symptoms all precautions were taken before taking her body for last rites.

“It was packed in a bag and staff of health department and a few others did her last rites instead of family members and relatives,” said the CMO.

Her sample had been sent for testing and as precautionary measure family members have been placed under quarantine, said the CMO.

He said that testing reports take time because department sent samples to three different Covid-19 labs of Lucknow, Meerut and Aligarh.