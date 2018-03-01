UP: Brides get fake jewellery in state-organised mass marriage

A supplier has been booked for providing fake jewellery for a mass marriage programme organised by the Uttar Pradesh government in the state’s Auraiya district, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Auraiya district magistrate Shrikant Mishra said Janseva Khadi Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan of Etawah was given the contract to supply silver jewellery for the 48 women married during the mass marriage programme organised as part of the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

Eight women, married during the programme on February 18 at Bharatiya Balika Vidyalaya, returned the anklets and toe rings gifted to them, saying they were not made of silver.

“District social welfare officer Vineet Tiwari was asked to get the items examined. It was found that the anklets and toe rings were not of silver after which Tiwari lodged an FIR against the supplier. Further investigations are on,” Mishra said.

“All the brides are now being given anklets and toe rings of genuine silver. The payment to the Sansthan has been stopped and it has been charged with cheating,” he added.

Under the scheme, the state government spends Rs 35,000 for each bride. An amount of Rs 20,000 goes into the bride’s bank account, Rs 5,000 is spent on marriage preparations and a set of saree and jewellery are given to them from the remaining amount.