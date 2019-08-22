UP cabinet expansion: Know about the new faces in Yogi ministry and why they were chosen

lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath carried out first-ever expansion of his ministry in the past 29 months, inducting 18 new faces and five others on Wednesday.

Those sworn in included six cabinet ministers, six ministers of state (independent charge) and 11 new ministers of state. The Yogi ministry strength has now gone up to 56 against the permissible strength of 60.

Here is a look at the new ministers in Yogi Adityanath ministry:

Cabinet Ministers

1. Ram Naresh Agnihotri, 62

This Brahmin leader from Mainpuri won the Bhogaon assembly seat for the BJP for the first time in 2017 in a region considered a Samajwadi Party stronghold. He owns several mills in the area and is known to have a clean image.

Why he was chosen

He was inducted in the Yogi Adityanath government due to his impressive win in the SP bastion. He is known to be close to RSS and several top BJP leaders. His clean image adds to his appeal.

2. Kamla Rani Varun, 61

This Dalit leader is a postgraduate in social work. She belongs to Ghatampur in Kanpur and is among the two women who have found a place in the expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government. She was first fielded from Rasoolabad in Kanpur Dehat in 2012 but lost. She tasted success in 2017. A loyal party hand, she is said to have stepped out of the house in 1977 in a veil to work for the party as a booth agent. She was also associated with RSS-run camps in slums where she taught stitching and crafts to poor women. She is also a two-term former MP.

Why she was chosen

An educated Dalit woman, she fits into RSS scheme of things of connecting with a community whose integration with BJP is a key part of Sangh’s ‘united Hindu’ plank.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

3. Kapil Dev Agarwal, 55

This lawmaker from Muzaffarnagar first shot into the limelight on winning the 2016 by-polls from the Muzaffarnagar assembly constituency after the death of Chittaranjan Swaroop, a minister in the then Akhilesh Yadav government. He was again given the ticket in 2017 UP polls and he went on to register another win from the highly polarised region. He represents the Vaishya community and his entry in the ministry is seen as an attempt to keep the caste balance intact after the exit of veteran Rajesh Agarwal, the former finance minister, who quit due to advancing age.

Why he was chosen

He is popularly referred to as the ‘100 dial’ in the region as, on many occasions, he has reached the people of his assembly constituency faster than even the police. His pro-active approach and brilliant people-connect are being seen in the Sangh as the tools on which the BJP could continue to capitalise on the impressive gains it has made in the region since 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

4. Satish Dwivedi, 42

This economics postgraduate from Siddharthnagar’s Itwa assembly constituency was the first graduate from his Shanichara village in eastern UP. He turned a giant killer in the 2017 UP assembly polls when he defeated Samajwadi Party heavyweight and former UP assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey from Itwa. Associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, he is known to have a special interest in international economics and is seen as an educated and informed politician.

Why he was chosen

Having tasted political success in his first attempt against a political heavyweight, he is now seen as a leader who could help change the perception about politicians. His caste and his (young) age are both considered to be his strength.

5. Ashok Kataria, 47, Gujjar, OBC leader

A UP BJP functionary so far, he hails from Bijnor in western UP. Having risen through the ranks, this soft spoken leader has found a place in the UP government. He also brings in organisational experience as he was the state chief of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in 2001 after which he also became the state head of the party’s youth wing. During this period, he spearheaded several agitations for the party.

Why he was chosen

As an OBC leader from the Gujjar community, he fulfils the caste requirement in the Adityanath ministry. So far, this influential west UP caste was unrepresented in the Yogi ministry.

6. Sriram Chauhan, 65

This soft spoken Dalit leader is a lawmaker from Sant Kabir Nagar’s Dhanghata assembly constituency. A three-term former MP from Basti (1996, 1998 and 1999), he had been to jail during the Emergency. He was a union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He had campaigned on a Bullet during the 2017 UP polls and his unique style had attracted a lot of attention.

Why he was chosen

A Dalit face from east UP, he is seen as a loyal party hand of the Vajpayee days.

7. Ravindra Jaiswal, 53

An old RSS hand, he is a two-time lawmaker from Varanasi (North). In his first stint as lawmaker, he claimed to have not used a penny of his salary he received as an MLA on himself or his family. He would say that his father Ramshankar Jaiswal, who was associated with the party since its Jan Sangh days, had counselled him against misusing money he received as salary as a public servant. That’s the advice he has held on to since, he says.

Why he was chosen

He is a lawyer and popular too. But after the exit of basic education minister Anupama Jaiswal from the ministry, his hailing from same caste background as hers clinched the equation in his favour.

Ministers of State

8. Anil Sharma, 58

Having won two assembly polls (2002 and 2007) on the BSP ticket from Khurja, this third term lawmaker who contested on a BJP ticket in 2017 after losing the 2012 UP polls, is a Brahmin face from a region where he has a strong local connection. In 1989, he was elected unopposed as gram pradhan of Surjawali, his ancestral village from where he was elected again later.

Why he was chosen

His rural connect, along with his being a Brahmin face, seemed to have worked in his favour as BJP looks to strengthen its caste and rural connect before the 2022 assembly polls.

9. Mahesh Gupta, 61

A lawmaker from Budaun assembly seat, Mahesh was credited with toiling hard for the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in a region where BJP had won a Lok Sabha seat last in 1991. The BJP’s tremendous win in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Samajwadi Party’s stronghold enthused the party and the Sangh who also gave him a lot of credit for the party’s phenomenal victory He first shot to limelight after contesting against the SP stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav from Sahaswan assembly segment in 1996. He stood second then.

Why he was chosen

A two-time lawmaker (2007 and 2017) from a territory where the BJP mostly didn’t do well, he is now being seen as a key leader whose elevation as minister could strengthen the party’s newfound gains in the region.

10. Anand Swaroop Shukla, 40

This young postgraduate BJP lawmaker from Ballia is known to take up the people’s cause in his assembly constituency where he is quite popular. Sometime back when he was briefed about attempts by some unscrupulous doctors to fleece poor patients, he arrived there with his aides and warned that any attempts to rob the poor of their due wouldn’t be tolerated.

Why he was chosen

A young Brahmin leader, he figures in the party’s scheme of things which wants to groom this young politician, who also loves football, for bigger assignments.

11. Vijay Kashyap, 54

A lawmaker from Charthawal, Muzaffarnagar, he is known to be popular in his caste and has also been associated with RSS. Mainly hailing from Saharanpur, he has been state working committee member of the BJP. Sometime back, he was in the news for travelling without a gunner, the reason why employees of a toll plaza mistook him to be a fake MLA!

Why he was chosen

He hails from Saharanpur, a key district in western UP and is a lawmaker from Muzaffarnagar, a sensitive district of the state. He is mostly known to keep a low profile but is believed to be key organisational man in the area.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 10:43 IST