UP government transfers six IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred as many as six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. This was the first transfer of senior police officials of the state after chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting of all district magistrates and senior superintendents of police (SSP)/SPs to review the law and order situation in the state.

According to a statement issued by the state home department, the additional director general (ADG) law and order and ADG prison administration and reform were among those who were transferred.

PV Ramasastry, a 1989 batch IPS officer who was posted as ADG Varanasi zone, has replaced Anand Kumar as the new ADG law and order.

Kumar, who was recently promoted to the rank of director general (DG), has been posted as DG prison administration and reform in place of Chandra Prakash, who was transferred as ADG rules and manuals.

Deepesh Juneja, ADG UP Police promotion and recruitment board, and Vijay Kumar, ADG security, have swapped posts, while ADG vigilance Braj Bhushan has been transferred as Varanasi zone ADG, the home department statement said.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 03:10 IST